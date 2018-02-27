Lena Waithe continues to slay TV with her numerous projects, but now, she has her eyes set on the big screen The Chi creator and Emmy-winning writer from Master of None is set to team up with Sight Unseen Pictures through her production company Hillman Grad.

The deal will include developing and financing independent projects that identify and champion emerging voices currently underserved in the marketplace. Sight Unseen Pictures, the financing and production company, was formed by Julia Lebedev, Eddie Vaisman, and Oren Moverman and recently debuted Monsters & Men at Sundance, which won the Special Jury Prize.

“I’m so excited to be partnering with such a forward-thinking production company like Sight Unseen, said Waithe. “My mission is to help introduce the industry to new and exciting voices, while putting money in those writers pockets.”

“All of us at Sight Unseen are thrilled to be partnering with the exceptionally talented Lena Waithe,” said Lebedev, Vaisman, and Moverman of Sight Unseen. “We share the same goal of championing fresh, new and interesting stories and Lena embodies that unique perspective. We aim to continue to elevate talented writers and directors who tell stories that push cultural and social boundaries,”

Waithe continues to be a force for underrepresented voices in the industry. In addition Master of None and The Chi, TBS has picked up her show “Twenties” to pilot. She will also can be seen in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming sci-fi action pic Read Player One.

Waithe and Lebedev of Sight Unseen served as producers on Justin Simien’s Dear White People with Lebedev producing the subsequent Netflix show of the same name. In addition, Sight Unseen will team with Simien once again for the upcoming pic Bad Hair.