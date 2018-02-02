Count Olaf himself has confirmed that Season 3 will be the last for Netflix’s Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Star Neil Patrick Harris announced the end date in an interview with TVGuide.com.

Netflix last year renewed A Series of Unfortunate Events for seasons 2 and 3. Since the first season covered the first four of Lemony Snicket’s 13 Baudelaire books, there was speculation that three seasons would be enough to cover the rest of the series, so the decision is not a surprise.

Based on the internationally best-selling series of books, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events chronicles the turbulent lives of Violet, Klaus and Sunny Baudelaire (Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, Presley Smith) after their parents’ untimely death in a fire. A careless oversight initially places the children in the custody of a distant relative named Count Olaf (Harris), a mysterious and devious figure who is seeking fortune by way of stealing their inheritance.

The series is created by Lemony Snicket author Daniel Handler and executive produced by Handler and Emmy winner Barry Sonnenfeld.

Season 2 of A Series of Unfortunate Events premieres March 30 on Netflix.