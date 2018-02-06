FX has slotted 10 PM, Tuesday, April 3 for the second season premiere of its praised X-Men universe-themed drama series Legion.

Created and executive produced by Noah Hawley and based on the Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, Legion is the story of David Haller (Dan Stevens), a man who believed himself to be schizophrenic only to discover that he may actually be the most powerful mutant the world has ever seen.

From childhood, David shuffled from one psychiatric institution to the next until, in his early 30s, he met and fell in love with a beautiful and troubled fellow patient named “Syd” (Rachel Keller). After Syd and David shared a startling encounter, he was forced to confront the shocking possibility that the voices he hears and the visions he sees may actually be real. Jean Smart, Jeremie Harris, Amber Midthunder, Bill Irwin and Aubrey Plaza also star.

Hawley serves as executive producer, along with John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory. The credits do not include Bryan Singer, a key auspice from the feature X-Men franchise who asked last month that his EP credit be removed as sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against him. Singer had very little creative involvement in Legion limited to the project’s early stages.

Legion is produced by FX Productions and Marvel Television, with FXP handling the physical production.