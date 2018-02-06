EXCLUSIVE: LD Entertainment has acquired the film rights to Sarah Rothschild’s family adventure script, The Sleepover, which featured on the 2017 Black List. The story follows a brother and sister who realize that there may be way more to their stay-at-home mom than meets the eye when a team of highly skilled thieves break into their home and kidnap their parents.

LD will shoulder the cost of production, which the company is eyeing to begin early next year. Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, and Jennifer Monroe will produce the project.

Rothschild is currently in development on 24-7, a comedy film at Universal with Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria starring. She’s repped by Verve and Myman Greenspan Fineman Fox Rosenberg & Light.

LD Entertainment is repped by attorney Eric Thompson.