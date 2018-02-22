EXCLUSIVE: LD Entertainment is mounting a film adaptation of Julia Walton’s debut novel Words On Bathroom Walls, with Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters helmer Thor Freudenthal attached to direct from a screenplay by Nick Naveda.

The story centers around Adam as he tries to navigate high school life while living with paranoid schizophrenia and battling wild hallucinations. His distracting visions take turns acting as supportive friends one moment and evil foes the next. Luckily, an experimental drug trial promises to help hide his illness from his peers and most importantly from Maya, the girl of his dreams.

Casting is underway as production is set to begin in April.

LD Entertainment is fully financing the production, with the company’s Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon producing.

Freudenthal is currently developing the Sky High film adaption for Amblin Partners. Other directorial credits include Dreamworks’ Hotel for Dogs as well as TV series The Tick for Amazon, Syfy’s The Expanse, and the CW/DC Comics shows Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and The Flash.

Freudenthal is repped by Gersh, the Gotham Group, and attorney Rob Szymanski. LD Entertainment is repped by attorney Eric Thompson. Naveda and Walton are repped by UTA.