The Walking Dead co-star Lauren Cohan has been tapped as the female lead opposite Scott Foley in Whiskey Cavalier, ABC’s hourlong action-dramedy pilot from Bill Lawrence, Dave Hemingson and Warner Bros. TV.

Cohan had been one of the most sought-after actors this broadcast season, fielding more than half-dozen offers before choosing the ABC project. While she will be a series regular on Whiskey Cavalier, I hear her deal allows the actress potentially to return to The Walking Dead, reprising her fan-favorite role as Maggie on a recurring basis should she is able to make a new pact with AMC. I hear there are no current negotiations with the cable network, but the production schedules of the zombie drama would not interfere with her duties on Whiskey Cavalier if the pilot is picked up to series.

Written by Hemingson, Whiskey Cavalier, from WBTV and Lawrence’s studio-based Doozer Prods., follows the adventures of FBI agent Will Chase (codename: Whiskey Cavalier) — played by Foley — who, following an emotional break-up, is assigned to work with quick, cunning and completely fearless CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge (codename: Fiery Tribune) — played by Cohan. Together, they lead an interagency team of spies who periodically save the world (and each other) while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics.

Hemingson executive produces alongside Doozer’s Lawrence and Jeff Ingold; Foley is a producer.

Cohan, whose character is alive and well on TWD, has been on the horror series since the beginning of Season 2, which she joined as a recurring, becoming a series regular in Season 3. Cohan’s contract was up at the end of TWD‘s current eighth season, making her available for new series. TWD already has been renewed for Season 9.

There had been rumblings that Cohan had sought parity with her male co-stars Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus, who are paid significantly more than all of their female colleagues. I hear that was brought up early on but was not made a make-or-break requirement for Cohan to come back. I hear AMC initially offered Cohan a modest salary increase in exchange for a long-term contract, which was rejected, a standard practice in talent re-negotiations. With no follow-up offer from AMC and no negotiations, Cohan — who was contractually free and clear to entertain new offers — was made available for pilots, igniting a feeding frenzy in the form of a string of offers from multiple networks. ‘

