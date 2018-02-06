30WEST and FilmNation Entertainment are partnering to finance comedy Late Night, the Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling-starrer that’s written by Kaling. Nisha Ganatra (Transparent) is directing. Kaling will also produce with Howard Klein, alongside Imperative Entertainment and FilmNation, who will launch international sales in Berlin. CAA and 30WEST are repping U.S. rights.

Principal photography is set to start in April. Thompson plays a late-night talk show host at risk of losing her long-running show right when she hires her first female writer (Kaling) who revitalizes the show and her life.

FilmNation’s EFM slate includes Amazon Studios’ The Aeronauts, starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones; and Armando Iannucci’s The Personal History Of David Copperfield. It also has Gus Van Sant’s Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot screening in competition.

At Sundance, 30WEST partnered with Bleecker Street to acquire U.S. rights to Wash Westmoreland’s Colette starring Keira Knightley, and arranged the partnership between NEON and AGBO Films to buy Assassination Nation, directed by Sam Levinson. 30West, enjoying great success with three-time Oscar nominee I, Tonya, also has Karyn Kusama’s Destroyer and Peter Hedges’ Ben Is Back in production.