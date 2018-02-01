Last Week Tonight With John Oliver producer Avalon Television has secured its latest high-profile commission, a fake news comedy fronted by British comedian Alistair McGowan.

The production company is making ten-part series Re-Dub! (w/t) for Sky One, which will see the Big Impression star and a number of mimics and comedians re-voice a range of clips from the news, politics, entertainment and sport to give an alternate take on the hottest stories of the day.

The show is the latest entertainment format ordered by Sky, which also airs Avalon’s The Russell Howard Hour. It was commissioned by Sky Commissioning Editor Marvyn Benoit, Phil Edgar-Jones, Sky’s Head of Entertainment, and Adam MacDonald, Director Sky One. It will be exec produced by Avalon’s Richard Allen-Turner and Jon Thoday.

Allen-Turner said: “We are delighted to be working with Sky on Re-Dub!, a new comedy show that along with Russian Twitterbots, helps further conflate fake news and real reports for viewers’ entertainment.”

“When the Avalon team showed us their initial piloted pitch for Re-Dub! I couldn’t finish my crisps as we were laughing till we cried. Re-Dub! is a gloriously silly and funny take on the world of news and celebrity from the mouth of Alistair McGowan and a host of brilliant mimics accompanying real world footage. We can promise a fun-packed half hour of pure joy,” added Edgar-Jones.