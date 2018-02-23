Oscar nominee Diane Warren and Oscar winner Melissa Leo will be among the honorees of the L.A. Italia Film, Fashion and Music Festival, the Italian-focused event that this year kicks off February 25 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Warren, nominated for her song “Stand Up For Something” from Marshall, will receive the fest’s Best Song of the Year Award, while Leo will be bestowed the Italian-American Artist of the Year. The honors are a part of the female focus of the 13 annual event, which will be dedicated to filmmaker Lena Wertmuller, Bernardo Bertolucci and Franco Zefferelli.

In addition, Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, producer Marco Morabito, and Blade Runner 2049 set decorator Alessandra Querzola and production designer Dennis Gassner will receive awards.

The fest opens Sunday with the world premiere of Simone Spada’s comedy Hotel Gagarin and the lineup includes the U.S. premiere of AMBI Media Group’s Beyond the Sun, a modern-day tale of faith, hope and courage written and directed by Graciela Rodriguez and featuring a special appearance by Pope Francis.

L.A. Italia is the sister event to Capri-Hollywood: The International Film Festival, which takes place each December, and the Ischia Global Film & Music Festival.