Emmy and Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth will succeed John Lithgow as a star on the upcoming second season of NBC’s anthology comedy series Trial & Error.

She will play a central new character accused of murder in a season-long arc, similar to Lithgow’s Larry Henderson in Season 1.

Chenoweth will play Lavinia Peck-Foster, the first lady of East Peck, a larger-than-life grand dame — at least in her own mind. She is an eccentric heiress known for her flamboyant outfits, large hats and hairless cat, Fluffy, who has not left the confines of Peck Gardens in ages. Lavinia calls on Josh Segal and Associates — the team that got off Owl Murderer Larry Henderson — to defend her after she was found with her husband, Edgar, stuffed into a suitcase in the back of her car.

“I’m excited to slip into a role that feels very right for me at this time,” Chenoweth said. “Plus, I’m surrounded by genius comedic actors and brilliant writing. I admire John Lithgow so much and want to make him proud by continuing what he began.”

Created by Jeff Astrof and Matt Miller, Trial & Error is a spoof of crime documentaries, which follows a case through trial. There is no premiere date yet Season 2.

“We are delighted to have such a comedic powerhouse join our show,” said executive producer Jeff Astrof. “When we decided we were doing a murderess, we knew there could be only one person big enough to fill John Lithgow’s skates. She was our first choice all along and thankfully for us became available at the right time. Murdering and karaoke in East Peck will never be more fun.”

West Wing alumna Chenoweth won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Pushing Daisies and was nominated for her guest-starring role in Glee. On Broadway, Chenoweth received a Tony for her performance in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. She was also nominated for both her role as Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked and for playing Lily Garland/Mildred Plotka in On the Twentieth Century. Chenoweth is repped by ICM Partners, 3 Arts and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams.

Astrof and Miller serve as writers and executive producers. Jeffrey Blitz directs and also serves as an executive producer. Trial & Error is produced by Other Show Productions and Good Session Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.