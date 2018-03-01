EXCLUSIVE: The hot name for the villainess role in Wonder Woman 2 is Kristen Wiig. Word is that Warner Bros and DC are in talks with Wiig to play the role of Cheetah. The pic, which has Gal Gadot back and director Patty Jenkins, is set in the 80s in the Cold War. Sounds like this will happen quickly, and a symbol of female empowerment gets a sequel where both main characters are women.

Wiig has proven her versatility during her run on Saturday Night Live, and she was Oscar-nominated for co-writing Bridesmaids, which also provided her breakout starring turn. This will be her first role as a super villain, so she continues to break new ground. Stay tuned. The film is top priority for Warner Bros, after the first grossed $821 million worldwide.