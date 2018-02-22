“You should never tell a psychopath they are a psychopath — it upsets them.” That sage advice comes from Villanelle (Jodie Comer), a mercurial, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her. She’s talking to Eve (Sandra Oh), a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade MI5 security officer whose desk-bound job doesn’t fulfill her fantasies of being a spy.

When Eve asks her point blank, “Are you a psychopath?” — well, check out her reply in this moody first teaser trailer for BBC America’s upcoming thriller series Killing Eve, in which these two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.

Based on the novellas by Luke Jennings and written by Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve also stars Fiona Shaw, David Haig, Kim Bodnia, Darren Boyd, Sean Delaney, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Owen McDonnell.

Premiering on April 8, the thriller is produced by Sid Gentle Films, with Waller-Bridge serving as lead writer, showrunner and executive producer. Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris are executive producers, with Colin Wratten serving as producer and Oh serving as associate producer.

Check out the trailer above — complete with a random act of cruelty on a child — and let us know what you think.