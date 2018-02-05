KEW Media Group has acquired worldwide sales rights to Perfect Skin. A controversial dark thriller directed by Kevin Chicken, it stars Richard Brake (Game Of Thrones), Natalia Kostrzewa (The Cured) and Jo Woodcock (Dorian Grey). Perfect Skin dives deep into the culture of tattooing and body modification and follows a young Polish woman adrift in London who meets an American tattoo artist with a reverence for his craft. She is drawn to his mysterious aura and the taboo culture of body modification, but he has a dark, secret desire to leave his mark on the world. Producers are Fiona Campbell and Cordelia Plunket. Kew Media’s EVP of Sales, Jonathan Ford, will introduce the film to buyers and show first time promo footage at the upcoming EFM in Berlin.

vodafone UK telecoms giant Vodafone is in talks with John Malone’s Liberty Global to acquire a number of European assets. The telco revealed that it was looking to buy assets where the two companies overlap, in markets including Germany, Czech Republic and Hungary. However, it urged that it was only in “early stage” discussions and that there were no plans to merge the two companies. Liberty Global owns telecoms and television business in more than 30 countries including 12 in Europe. It owns Virgin Media, which recently announced it is ramping up its original content drive, as well as co-owning UK production group All3Media with Discovery Communications. Vodafone and Liberty Global also operate a joint venture in Holland. “Vodafone confirms that it is in early stage discussions with Liberty Global regarding the potential acquisition of certain overlapping continental European assets owned by Liberty Global,” it noted in a statement. “There is no certainty that any transaction will be agreed, nor as to the terms, timing or form of any transaction. Vodafone is not in discussion with Liberty Global regarding a combination of both companies.”

Nick Dorra, who oversaw the launch of the Angry Birds television series for Rovio Entertainment, has launched his own independent production company. Helsinki-based studio Haruworks will kick off his initial slate at the Kidscreen conference in Miami later this month before taking it to Mip TV in April. Dorra was previously Head of Animation and Content Strategy at Rovio and also worked on New York digital start up Thirty Labs. At Haruworks, he has brought on former child psychologist Maija Arponen as head of development and has installed a board including a number of kids’ TV veterans including Fred Seibert, Cake’s Tom Van Waveren, e-One Family’s Nick Gawne and Original Talent’s Simon Flamank. Dorra said, “Haruworks has been founded with the mission to create content that is worth your child’s precious time and attention. Experience tells us that kids and parents long for safe, witty and non-condescending stories and that’s what we are offering. We want to create worlds and characters that families love and pass on to the next generation.”