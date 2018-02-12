EXCLUSIVE: Miramax has signed filmmaker Kevin Williamson to a new first-look pact to develop elevated genre film content. He will set up offices at the studio. It is the first overall deal made since Miramax was relaunched as a production concern under Bill Block’s leadership.

Another lifetime ago, Williamson had some of his breakthrough moments at the old Miramax’s genre label Dimension, where he created the Scream franchise. He established an iconic genre voice as a writer, scripting such films as I Know What You Did Last Summer and The Faculty, while simultaneously generating TV series including Dawson’s Creek, The Following and The Vampire Diaries.

Both Block and Williams sparked to the idea of him serving as a catalyst for Miramax’s reinvigorated genre slate.

“We are delighted for Kevin and his creative forces to return to his film making roots with our company,” Block said. “Kevin’s diverse talents are the perfect fit for Miramax who is looking to support talent across all platforms.”

Said Williamson: “I’m thrilled to be partnering with Bill Block and to be back in the feature space working with new filmmakers in the genre I love so much.”

Williamson is at work on his first streaming project. The dark fairy tale thriller Tell Me a Story was ordered straight to series by CBS All Access this past November.

Miramax has upcoming the Richard Shepard-directed The Perfection, starring Get Out‘s Allison Williams in a tale of two cello prodigies and a sinister obsession. Also upcoming is the next film in the Halloween series that reunites director John Carpenter with Jamie Lee Curtis, who reprises her Laurie Strode character. That film bows October 19, just in time for … what’s the holiday?

Williamson is repped by WME and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.