Kevin Smith says he has suffered and survived a “massive heart attack,” tweeting a photo from his hospital bed just after midnight Pacific time on Monday. The Clerks and Chasing Amy filmmaker was shooting a new standup special, Kevin Smith Live!, at the Alex Theatre in Glendale on Sunday night. Two shows were scheduled, one at 6PM and one at 9PM. Smith wrote on Twitter that he cancelled the second performance and had he not, he “would’ve died tonight… but for now, I’m still above ground!”
Smith currently hosts and produces AMC’s Comic Book Men, a reality series set at his comics shop Jay And Silent Bob’s Secret Stash in Red Bank, New Jersey. It’s been running for seven seasons and features Smith and his pals talking about comic books.
He recently finished directing an episode of The CW’s Flash and last year appeared as himself in James Franco’s The Disaster Artist. His last feature as director was 2016’s Yoga Hosiers.
The Kevin Smith Live! special is produced by The Nacelle Company Presents. The logline for the show says it sees the Mallrats director tell “long-ass stories that aim to amuse. If you like your comedy by the pound, you can’t go wrong with this yapping fool from TV’s Comic Book Men as he talks about life, comic books, movies and more!” This was Smith’s first live TV comedy in some years; he has previously fronted a number of Q&A specials including An Evening With Kevin Smith — released via DVD — and his Kevin Smith: Too Fat For 40 and Kevin Smith: Burn In Hell which aired on cable network Epix in 2010 and 2012, respectively.
Smith had earlier posted to Facebook:
Friends and fans were quick to take to Twitter upon Smith’s news today:
MORE…