Kevin Smith says he has suffered and survived a “massive heart attack,” tweeting a photo from his hospital bed just after midnight Pacific time on Monday. The Clerks and Chasing Amy filmmaker was shooting a new standup special, Kevin Smith Live!, at the Alex Theatre in Glendale on Sunday night. Two shows were scheduled, one at 6PM and one at 9PM. Smith wrote on Twitter that he cancelled the second performance and had he not, he “would’ve died tonight… but for now, I’m still above ground!”

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

Smith currently hosts and produces AMC’s Comic Book Men, a reality series set at his comics shop Jay And Silent Bob’s Secret Stash in Red Bank, New Jersey. It’s been running for seven seasons and features Smith and his pals talking about comic books.

He recently finished directing an episode of The CW’s Flash and last year appeared as himself in James Franco’s The Disaster Artist. His last feature as director was 2016’s Yoga Hosiers.

The Kevin Smith Live! special is produced by The Nacelle Company Presents. The logline for the show says it sees the Mallrats director tell “long-ass stories that aim to amuse. If you like your comedy by the pound, you can’t go wrong with this yapping fool from TV’s Comic Book Men as he talks about life, comic books, movies and more!” This was Smith’s first live TV comedy in some years; he has previously fronted a number of Q&A specials including An Evening With Kevin Smith — released via DVD — and his Kevin Smith: Too Fat For 40 and Kevin Smith: Burn In Hell which aired on cable network Epix in 2010 and 2012, respectively.

Smith had earlier posted to Facebook:

Friends and fans were quick to take to Twitter upon Smith’s news today:

Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my ass off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer. Can you please pray with me people!? 🙏♥️ https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018

Praying for you. I will continue to. You inspired me with Clerks when I was a senior HS. I’m tagging my Lb/rb football coach who showed me the movie cause he believed in me and knew I’d be inspired. @hodge1916 🙏♥️🙏 https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018

Scary! Glad your ok. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 26, 2018

Oh my god. Wishing you the speediest and most painless recovery. Love you, buddy — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) February 26, 2018

I keep reading this in shock. Damn. It’s an understatement to say, but myself and so many others are glad you cancelled and are recovering. Sending love to you and yours. — Sean 🌱 Francis (@SeanFrancis) February 26, 2018

Glad to still have you this side of the lawn. Cheers. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) February 26, 2018

MORE…