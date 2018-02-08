Kevin Hart will guest on the premiere episode of The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale; the Sunday, February 18 premiere also will feature appearances by Alison Brie, Mike Colter, Paul Reiser, Jodie Sweetin and Jim Rash.

Netflix made that announcement Wednesday morning, also unveiling key art (see it below) and a new trailer, which you can watch above.

“When the news goes from bad to worse, when anger and hatred are on the rise, the world needs a hero,” the Netflix show voiceover guy says in the new trailer. “Someone brave enough to point and laugh.”

“And I can do them both at the same time,” McHale boasts, then he demonstrates them consecutively, promising he will work on that, as pop culture images are green-screened onto his body.

“The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale. A weekly show with no boundaries,” voiceover guy continues, as images of penises are superimposed on McHale’s body.

“You guys just superimposed a bunch of dicks on me, didn’t you?” he correctly guesses. “Yeah. Mature,” he says, opening his mouth wide at one of the images.