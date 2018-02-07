EXCLUSIVE: Multiple Emmy-winning producer, director and creator Kevin Bright — who directed more than 60 episodes of Friends (including all the season finales) — has signed with More/Medavoy. Bright, who served as an exec producer on the series, earned an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series. He also produced the award-winning series The History of White People in America and followed that up with Dream On, which also won multiple Emmys. He also received an Emmy as supervising producer on Fox’s In Living Color.

Most recently, Bright was an executive producer on the coming-of-age documentary Best and Most Beautiful Things. He is also launching a documentary production entity with several feature docus already in production.

Bright is also the founding director of Emerson College’s new LA Center and on the board of the Perkins School for the Blind. At Perkins, his innovative class in filmmaking for the blind was featured on NBC’s Rock Center.