EXCLUSIVE: ABC’s multi-camera comedy pilot from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Julie Bean (Grown-ish) has been pushed off-cycle. I hear the decision was made for casting reasons.

The project had to make an adjustment very late in the game. Originally co-created and executive produced by Kenya Barris, Bean and 30 Rock alum Alec Baldwin, it landed at ABC in December with a straight-to-series order. The order was then reduced to a pilot about two weeks ago when Baldwin opted not to star.

Baldwin had not been formally attached to act but the comedy had been developed as a potential starring vehicle for him. He was to make a formal decision after reading the finished script by Barris and Bean. After the script was completed following Baldwin’s guidelines, I hear he decided he wanted to go in a different direction. The producers quickly switched gears, and a couple of offers were made to actors of Baldwin’s caliber for the lead role. I hear after they didn’t pan out, a decision was made to push the pilot to the off-season to have more time to pursue big-name actors.