Sony has announced that CEO Kaz Hirai will be replaced as of April 1 and become chairman of the company. CFO Kenichiro Yoshida will be his replacement.

Hirai has been CEO since 2012, replacing Howard Stringer. He was credited with turning around lagging fortunes at the company, implementing his “One Sony” program. During Hirai’s six-year stint, the electronics and entertainment company has exited the PC and TV market and gotten into the smartphone market with its image sensors.

Yoshida’s appointment will likely be welcomed by investors, as he has been widely credited as being the driver of many of the changes. Sony is forecasting record profit for the year through March. Yoshida is currently the Director, Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer. He has now been appointed as Director, Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2018.