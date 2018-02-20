In her first series-regular role since Dawson’s Creek, Katie Holmes has been tapped as the lead of Fox’s FBI drama pilot from former Empire showrunner Ilene Chaiken and Melissa Scrivner Love. Holmes also is set to executive produce the project from 20th Century Fox TV and 3 Arts.

Written by Chaiken and Love, the untitled drama (fka Mrs. Otis Regrets) centers on FBI Special Agent Hazel Otis (Holmes), who’s in the midst of investigating a domestic terrorism threat when a personal indiscretion – an affair with a prominent general – shatters her life and threatens her career at the FBI. Now labeled “the mistress,” Hazel Otis – wife, mother, patriot – begins to rebuild her personal life and professional reputation.

Chaiken and Scrivner Love executive produce with Judy Smith, Holmes and 3 Arts’ Oly Obst.

Holmes recently was seen in Logan Lucky, directed and starred in All We Had and has a cameo in the upcoming Ocean’s 8. On TV, the Dawson’s Creek alumna had a season-long recurring role on Showtime’s Ray Donovan and played Jackie Kennedy in The Kennedys miniseries and its sequel, The Kennedys: Decline and Fall. She is repped by ICM Partners, Untitled and attorney Robert Offer.

