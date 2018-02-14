NBC already apologized for one comment by its team of commentators at the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic games — Joshua Cooper Ramo’s claim that Japan, which once occupied Korea, is “a cultural and technical and economic example” for Koreans.

Now another anchor at the ceremony, Katie Coutic, has issued an apology over a statement she made about the reasons behind Netherlands’s dominance in speed skating.

Congrats #Netherlands on your 🥇count so far! My apologies for being on thin ice for my comments re: skating on canals. I was trying to salute your historical passion for the sport but it didn’t come out that way! I’d ❤️ to visit again & celebrate your success! 🇳🇱 https://t.co/NvYi7LwB2V — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) February 12, 2018

Couric’s comment that triggered the backlash referred to the Netherlands having “lots of canals that can freeze in the winter.” “So for as long as those canals have existed, the Dutch have skated on them to get from place to place, to race each other and also to have fun,” she said during the parade of nations.

The reaction on social media was swift.

Dear @katiecouric, the Dutch do NOT skate to work.

Skating on clogs is too hard, even for us. https://t.co/WkwQ0yQTIf — Gert van Dijk (@Gert_van_Dijk) February 11, 2018

@katiecouric @NBCSports No, the people in The Netherlands don't skate to work or any place else. They drive, ride their bikes, use public transit or walk. Who gathered these facts for you? What's next, for Summer Olympics you say they swim to work in the canals?#NBColympics pic.twitter.com/ETpj8CnVC7 — Jos Duijvestein 🇳🇱 (@JosDuijvestein) February 10, 2018

Even the Netherlands Embassy in the U.S. joined in dispelling the statement, eliciting the response from Couric.

Hi @katiecouric, please come visit the Netherlands. We'd love to show you all the innovative ways the Dutch get around 🚴🚘⚡🚊🚄🛥️, & are building the future of transportation. Of course, we can also visit our famous skating rinks. Let’s break the ice! https://t.co/6COFp0jlxh — Netherlands Embassy 🇺🇸 (@NLintheUSA) February 12, 2018

Following Couric’s mea culpa, the Embassy tweeted to accept her apology, carrying on with the ice analogies:

We’re letting it slide @katiecouric 😉 and apologies accepted! Enjoy the rest of the Winter Olympics (with hopefully more Dutch medals). We’d love to help you visit the Netherlands to talk about where we’ve been and show you where we’re going. Just say when, and we’ll be there! https://t.co/qD5SIqHS9l — Netherlands Embassy 🇺🇸 (@NLintheUSA) February 13, 2018

The Netherlands has won 10 medals so far at the winter Olympics, including 4 golds — all in short track/speed skating.