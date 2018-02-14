NBC already apologized for one comment by its team of commentators at the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic games — Joshua Cooper Ramo’s claim that Japan, which once occupied Korea, is “a cultural and technical and economic example” for Koreans.
Now another anchor at the ceremony, Katie Coutic, has issued an apology over a statement she made about the reasons behind Netherlands’s dominance in speed skating.
Couric’s comment that triggered the backlash referred to the Netherlands having “lots of canals that can freeze in the winter.” “So for as long as those canals have existed, the Dutch have skated on them to get from place to place, to race each other and also to have fun,” she said during the parade of nations.
The reaction on social media was swift.
Even the Netherlands Embassy in the U.S. joined in dispelling the statement, eliciting the response from Couric.
Following Couric’s mea culpa, the Embassy tweeted to accept her apology, carrying on with the ice analogies:
The Netherlands has won 10 medals so far at the winter Olympics, including 4 golds — all in short track/speed skating.