Katharine McPhee has been set to make her Broadway debut in April when she takes over the lead role of Jenna in Waitress, the Tony-nominated musical based on the movie from Adrienne Shelley that is playing at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

McPhee, who rose to fame on American Idol and now stars on the CBS series Scorpion, will take over the role April 10 and be in the show through June 17. The role will not impact her schedule on Scorpion, which has not yet heard about a renewal for a fifth season.

Waitress, which originally opened in April 2016, tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. It is the first Broadway musical to have four women in the four top creative team spots: book by Jessie Nelson, score by Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Diane Paulus.

McPhee starred on NBC’s 2013 musical series Smash. Her most recent album, I Fall in Love Too Easily, was released last year by BMG.