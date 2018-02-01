Actress and model Kate Upton turned to social media to hint at misconduct by Guess co-founder Paul Marciano.
Upton, who has appeared in films including The Other Woman, doesn’t reveal whether she was a victim of sexual misconduct — or if she’s speaking out on behalf of other models. Her publicist did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
On social media Wednesday, Upton made it clear she plans to join the #MeToo movement. She told one gossip site, “I can’t wait to tell my whole story.”
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles-based fashion firm did not respond to a request seeking comment.