Actress and model Kate Upton turned to social media to hint at misconduct by Guess co-founder Paul Marciano.

Upton, who has appeared in films including The Other Woman, doesn’t reveal whether she was a victim of sexual misconduct — or if she’s speaking out on behalf of other models. Her publicist did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On social media Wednesday, Upton made it clear she plans to join the #MeToo movement. She told one gossip site, “I can’t wait to tell my whole story.”

It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) January 31, 2018

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles-based fashion firm did not respond to a request seeking comment.