EXCLUSIVE: Principal photography has just kicked off in LA on Edward James Olmos’ dark comedy The Devil Has A Name. Kate Bosworth and Alfred Molina are joining the cast that already includes Olmos and David Strathairn. Steve McEveety, Patrick Hibler and Rob McEveety of True Navigator Pictures are fully financing and producing with Storyboard Media handling worldwide sales launching in Berlin.

Written by Rob McEveety and inspired by true events, the film centers on an unhinged oil baron who gets into a bruising standoff with a stubborn farmer (Strathairn) after the water on his farm was poisoned by her company.

Bosworth is playing Gigi Cutler, the regional director of Shore Oil and Gas. The absolute master of her domain, she’s arrogant and ambitious, but her failure to cover up the pollution of the farm has curbed her climb up the corporate ranks and left her open to a coup by her vicious colleagues. Molina plays Big Boss, the company’s psychopathic CEO in Houston, who wants to bring Gigi down before she’s in a position to take his job.

Olmos previously directed the 1992 crime drama American Me, and 2006 HBO film Walkout. He also appears in The Devil Has A Name.

Bosworth recently appeared in miniseries The Long Road Home. Molina is coming off a Golden Globe nomination for his role on Ryan Murphy’s Feud. Bosworth is repped by CAA and Management 360. Molina is represented by Hyler Management.

Storyboard is a finance, production and film sales company which was launched recently by former Voltage and Lakeshore exec Elisabeth Costa de Beauregard and Phil Kim.