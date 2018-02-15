2 Broke Girls star Kat Dennings has picked ABC’s untitled Justin Noble pilot as her follow-up TV starring vehicle. Dennings had been one of the most sought after actors this pilot season, fielding at least a half dozen offers before choosing the ABC comedy from Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer-producer Noble, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Wendi Trilling’s TrillTV, CBS TV Studios and ABC Studios. Dennings will play the female lead and serve as a producer in one of the biggest pilot talent deals for an actress so far this season.

ABC

Written by Noble, the untitled project (formerly known as How May We Hate You?) is based on the book and blog How May We Hate You? The workplace ensemble comedy centers on two guest-services associates at a high-end resort and the co-workers and guests they’re stuck with for eight to 16 hours a day.

Dennings will play Ellie, on of the guest-services specialist, forced to wear a plastic smile as she deals with hotel clientele who pay more per night than she pays in rent each month. In debt from three botched attempts at different grad schools, Ellie is making ends meet by working beside her best friend Gabe at a high-end hotel. Kapital Entertainment’s Kaplan and Dana Honor are executive produce alongside Trilling.

Dennings is best known for her co-lead role on the CBS comedy 2 Broke Girls, which ended its six-season run last spring and still holds the record for the richest cable syndication deal. Dennings was last seen on the big screen in Disney/Marvel Studios’ Thor 1 and Thor 2. She is repped by Management 360, UTA and Harris Hartman.