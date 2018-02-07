Kat Coiro has been tapped to direct Daddy Issues, Fox’s single-camera comedy pilot from actress-writer Erin Foster, New Girl creator Liz Meriwether and 20th Century Fox TV.

Coiro’s hire completes a core creative team of all-female auspices on the project. What’s more, it marks the pilot directorial debut of Coiro, who has directed multiple episodes of The Mick, also for Fox and 20th TV.

This already is progress vs. last year’s broadcast pilot season when not a single pilot went to a first-time female director.

Written by Foster, Daddy Issues, from 3 Arts and 20th TV, revolves around the relationship between a womanizing father and his adult daughters: Andi (Foster), who is perpetually single and has become her dad’s wingman, and Jane, the perfect one who is married and takes joy in Andi’s failures. Their lives are turned upside down when their dad starts dating Andi’s 30-year-old best friend from college.

Coiro, probably best known for her 2013 film And While We Were Here, also has directed episodes of Alone Together, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce and an upcoming episode of Mozart in the Jungle. She is repped by CAA and 3 Arts.