Industry vet Karen Elliott has been named Vice President of Music Production at Warner Bros Pictures. Based in London, Elliott will report to Paul Broucek, President of Music for Warner Bros Pictures, who is based in Burbank. Among her responsibilities will be to build the music division’s profile in the UK.

Elliott will coordinate all music production and licensing for theatrical releases filmed in the UK, including at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden, the company’s production facility located outside London. She will also help retool and formalize the music department’s budgeting process for its entire release slate. Elliott will work closely with Broucek and the entire music team in Burbank to support all Warner Bros Pictures and New Line Cinema releases.

The exec joins WB from Hot House Music Ltd where she was Director. She co-founded the full-service music agency in 2002, representing film and TV composers, music supervisors and score coordinators. She has also served as Music Supervisor on a number of Warner Bros and New Line pics including the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald and last year’s Wonder Woman and Justice League as well as The Hobbit trilogy and Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows.

“Music is so impactful in movies, and Karen has incredible taste and an impeccable track record working in all facets of film music,” said Broucek. “I’ve known and worked with her for over 20 years and have immense respect for her talent. She’s a great combination of creativity and strategy, and a great addition to our team.”