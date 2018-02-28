Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment continues to build up its team and infrastructure. The indie production company has brought in Sherie Hernandez as a dedicated casting executive.

Hernandez will work with casting directors on all Kapital pilots and current series. That includes casting pilots and series on behalf of Tracy Katsky’s KatCo and Wendi Trilling’s TrillTV, both of which have production deals with Kapital, as well as for Kapital’s joint venture with Sharon Horgan.

Kapital currently has seven series and six pilots in production and has been ramping up efforts to finance and co-finance projects since launching a joint venture with CBS Corp. a year ago. Kapital is co-financing CBS comedy series 9JKL, ABC drama pilot A Million Little Things and CBS comedy pilot Fam and is financing CBS All Access drama series Tell Me a Story and YouTube comedy pilot Widow.

“As Kapital continues to evolve and grow, so too do our needs,” Kaplan said. “Having Sherie exclusively focused on casting for of our pilots and series is a key component of Kapital’s plans for the future.”

Kapital will continue to work with casting directors. Hernandez’s role will be to assure that every actor appropriate for a role on a Kapital project is being seen. She is expected to build a database so actors who had auditioned for one pilot or series could be called in for another Kapital project they may be suitable for in the future. Kapital is known for working with the same actors on multiple pilots and series.

The hire of Hernandez is part of the expansion of Kapital which also included the appointment of Fox 21 TV Studios’ Sandra Ortiz as a dedicated business partner and 20th Century Fox TV’s Dana Honor as executive producer on all new Kapital content.

Like with Honor and Ortiz, Kaplan invited Hernandez to join Kapital based on his experience working on her on several projects, starting in 2012 with the pilot and subsequent series for ABC Family’ Chasing Life. It was followed by several other pilots, including Kapital’s ABC comedy American Housewife, which also went to series.

Hernandez got her start while still in high school through an ABC internship. She began her career with well known casting director Meg Liberman and cut her teeth through stints working with Allison Jones, Sally Stiner & Barbie Block, and eventually Greenstein/Daniel where she later was elevated to serve as a casting director on several series. Hernandez’s credits include serving as casting director on Comedy Central’s Key & Peele, Fox’s Ghosted, Freeform’s Alone Together, TV Land’s Teachers and USA’s Playing House. Hernandez has been part of a team that has won an Artios and a TMA Heller Award.