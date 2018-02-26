Michael Kives, who has spent the past 15 years at CAA with clients including Warren Buffett, has launched K5 Global, a media and financial services advisory firm for corporations, governments, start-ups and investors. He will be CEO.

K5 Global will provide advisory and operational services for companies across media, sports, technology, finance, politics and other industries drawing on Kives’ relationships and experience.

At CAA, Kives’ rep list included Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Katy Perry, Jesse Eisenberg, Kate Hudson and Jessica Alba. Before joining the agency, he worked on the staffs of President Bill Clinton and then-Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton. He now is on the board of directors of Cirque du Soleil.

“Michael Kives is an absolute original,” CAA president Richard Lovett said in the release announcing the new company. “Because of his incredible instincts and unique ability to connect people, he has created a vast network that will help to provide growth and opportunity for anyone fortunate enough to work with him. We look forward to working with him in his new role.”

Said Buffett: “I have known Michael for 10 years, and he is one of the most creative and well-connected professionals in his space. Michael knows the worlds of finance, media, technology and popular culture and has an unusual understanding of how those industries will intersect and develop in the future.”