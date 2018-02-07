Fast & the Furious’ Justin Lin will direct CBS’ Magnum P.I. pilot from Peter Lenkov (Hawaii Five-O), Davis Entertainment (The Blacklist), CBS TV Studios and Universal TV Studios.

Lin and Danielle Woodrow also will executive produce via Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment.

Co-written by Lenkov and fellow Hawaii Five-0 executive producer/co-showrunner Eric Guggenheim, the reboot of the classic 1980s Tom Selleck series will feature the same central quartet of characters as the original but, instead of four guys, it will consist of three men and a woman, with Higgins reconceived as Juliet Higgins.

The new Magnum P.I. follows Thomas Magnum, a decorated ex-Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. With help from fellow vets Theodore “TC” Calvin and Orville “Rick” Wright, as well as that of disavowed former MI:6 agent Juliet Higgins, Magnum takes on the cases no one else will, helping those who have no one else to turn to. Action, adventure and comedy aside, Magnum P.I. will also explore a brotherhood forged by the trauma of combat, what it means to return home an ex-soldier, and a commitment to continuing to serve while in the private sector.

Lenkov and Guggenheim executive produce with John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment.

Lin previously directed the pilots for the CBS series S.W.A.T. and Scorpion and serves as an executive producer on both series. Woodrow is an exec producer on S.W.A.T. and co-exec producer on Scorpion.

Lin directed four of The Fast And The Furious films and most recently Star Trek Beyond. He’s set to direct The Stand Off, a period drama written by Black Swan scribe Mark Heyman for Netflix.

Lin is repped by CAA and attorney Warren Dern.