Gravitas Ventures is hangin’ with Justin Bieber fans. The company has acquired U.S. rights to Bieber Generation, Jennifer Van Gessel’s documentary about the singer’s massive and adoring fan base. Set to hit VOD and home video on March 6, the film focuses on the “Beliebers,” fans who dominate social media and seem to elicit opinions about them from just about everyone. These mega-fans from around the world feel that they are stereotyped, and Bieber Generation looks at topics ranging from the charity work they do to the bullying they receive. The film also is targeted at those attempting to understand such phenomena and promotes communication and understanding in general from an unbiased position. Arianne Limbrick, Janine Van Gessel, and Jennifer Van Gessel produced the film. The deal was negotiated by Brendan Gallagher on behalf of Gravitas and the filmmakers.

Freestyle Digital Media has picked up Live or Die in La Honda, a noir crime drama from writer-producer-director Jeff Hammer. It tells the story of Blake Baker (Blake Shields), a Marine who has adjusted to civilian life when he receives a phone call from Victoria “Vic” Taylor (Lili Bordan), a past lover and fellow Marine who served with him. She asks Blake to come to the California town of La Honda to help find her missing brother. Once there, Blake discovers that Vic’s brother ran afoul with a Mexican cartel. Blake confronts Vic about his discovery, and she confesses her real motive: She wants someone to help her exact retribution, and Blake is forced to decide how much he’s willing to risk for the love of his life. Bernard Curry, Mercy Malick, and David Fine co-star in the film, which will get a VOD and home video release on March 13. Freestyle Digital Media director of acquisitions Miguel Johnson negotiated the deal with filmmaker Hammer and Circus Road Films. Here is the new trailer for Live or Die in La Honda: