It wouldn’t be Super Bowl without Universal and after dropping trailers for their most prized tentpoles Furious 7, Fate of the Furious and even the first Jurassic World, the studio is back with their latest big push for the latter’s June 22 sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom which ran right before kickoff.

The trailer above features Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard encountering a whole new set of dino-problems. There seems to be plenty of focus on Owen’s (Pratt) relationship and connection with Blue the velociraptor — which was established in the first installment of the reboot. At the same time, the trailer doesn’t skimp on dinosaur-centric scares and adventure with a gun-toting Howard taking more of a front seat when it comes to action as Isla Nublar falls apart around them. The film also gives us glimpses of new cast members Justice Smith and Toby Jones.

For about six months prior to the opening of Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens back in 2015, the first Jurassic World held the record for the best domestic opening of all-time with $208.8M. That figure now ranks third behind Force Awakens ($247.9M) and Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($220M). Will Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom make B.O. history again? Similar to the the 2015 title, no other major studio release dares to compete against the J.A. Bayona-directed pic in mid-June.