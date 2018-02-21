Universal has booked June 11, 2021, as the opening day for Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World 3. The dino threequel has that date all to its own for now. The only other title in proximity is an untitled Disney/Pixar movie opening the following week..

Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow return to executive produce, along with producers Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley.

Jurassic World 3 will be written by franchise newcomer Emily Carmichael, along with Trevorrow. Carmichael was hired by Amblin in 2016 to write and direct the family action-adventure Powerhouse. She co-wrote the upcoming Pacific Rim Uprising, which opens March 23, and most recently rewrote The Black Hole for Disney and director Joseph Kosinski. The writers will work off a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together wrote Jurassic World and this summer’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, opening on June 22.

“It’s important to this franchise that we welcome new creative voices to keep our storytelling fresh and alive,” Trevorrow said in a statement. “I’m thrilled with the tension and beauty J.A. [Bayona] has brought to Fallen Kingdom, and I know Emily will add another layer of emotion to the concluding chapter of our trilogy.”

There are no cast confirmations for the threequel at this time.

Jurassic World owns the third-best opening of all time at the domestic box office with $208.8M. The pic made $652.2M stateside, $1.67 billion worldwide.

Trevorrow, Carmichael and Connolly are repped by Verve and attorney Lev Ginsburg. Carmichael is also repped by Writ Large.