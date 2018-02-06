EXCLUSIVE: After Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle gave Star Wars: The Last Jedi a run for its money in December and has become the highest grossing non-Spider-Man hit that Sony Pictures has generated in forever, the studio has started the process toward the inevitable next installment. Sony Pictures is in talks with Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner to write a sequel that will reunite Dwayne Johnson with Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan and the rest of the ensemble.

REX/Shutterstock

Matt Tolmach is back producing along with the Seven Bucks Production team of Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Though the film’s start date hasn’t been determined, Welcome to the Jungle director Jake Kasdan is expected back as he, Rosenberg and Pinkner come up with the sequel. The sequel has grossed $857 million globally on around a $100 million budget.

Rosenberg and Pinkner are repped by WME and they both wrote for Sony on Venom, the Ruben Fleischer-directed Spidey spinoff that stars Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams. The duo were last writers on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, a script that had earlier work by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.