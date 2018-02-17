EXCLUSIVE: When Saturday and Sunday grosses are factored in, Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle will have topped $900M worldwide. The current cume through Friday is $895.37M with $371.57 domestic and $523.8M at the international box office. And the movie still has yet to debut in Japan.

There was a moment there where projecting $900M was an iffy proposition, but this surprise holiday season hit and holdover has had some crazy legs. The Jake Kasdan-helmed follow-up to the 1995 classic is now Sony’s 2nd biggest movie ever globally and domestically. It is also the biggest film worldwide for Sony proper (Skyfall is No. 1, but it’s an MGM/Eon title that the Culver City crew distributes). Domestically, the top film is the first Spider-Man.

The international estimate for the three-day weekend will bring the int’l cume to $526.9M with domestic at $377.4M. That puts the jungle juggernaut at an estimated $904.3M through Sunday.

The Dwayne Johnson-starrer was great counterprogramming during the holidays and offered a lighter option to global moviegoers throughout and beyond. By a week after New Year’s Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle had already doubled, and in some cases, tripled early international projections and has seen repeat business over its runaway successful run. The film has clicked in all the majors and done great numbers in the increasingly important Asian markets like Malaysia and Indonesia.

The Top 10 markets through Friday are China ($76.1M), the UK ($49.9M), Australia ($37.2M), France ($28.1M), Russia ($25)M, Brazil ($23.6M), Germany ($22M), Mexico ($19.3M), Malaysia ($14M) and Spain ($13.7M).

How much higher does Jumanji go? The over/under in Japan has been pegged at about $10M, but so much about this movie has been surprising.