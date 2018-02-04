Refresh for latest…: While the Super Bowl kicks off in Minneapolis later today, there’s another Big Game being played out at the international box office. In its 7th weekend, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle has drummed past $500M overseas and $850M worldwide. Sony’s holiday-season holdover from director Jake Kasdan is now at $503.1M offshore and $855.7M globally. On 8,000 screens in 93 markets this weekend, the update on the 1995 classic rocked another $12.6M for a 32.5% drop from last session.

The Dwayne Johnson-starrer’s performance in just the final week of 2017 helped propel Sony Pictures Entertainment to a $96M Q3 profit, but most of the box office will factor in Q4. Whether the jungle juggernaut can get to $900M global is right now up for some debate, but appears within reach. It has another two weeks before Black Panther pounces on worldwide turnstiles, and then has Japan on deck April 6.

Leading the pack overall overseas, Fox’s threequel Maze Runner: The Death Cure is now out in 80 markets and picked up No. 1s in 20 during the third session. The weekend was worth $35.2M with the Wes Ball-helmed pic currently outpacing Scorch Trials by 1% and the original Maze Runner by 25%. Its international total after three frames is $142.9M.

Also from Fox, The Greatest Showman had a great showing this weekend and an impressive jump in the UK where it was up 9% to take the No. 1 spot in its 6th session. That included a special IMAX run. The cume there is a fantastic $31.3M. Overall, the crowd-pleasing showbiz origins story added $16.2M in 42 markets, including $7.4M in its China debut. The offshore cume is now $153M.

Also notable, in China Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar reclaimed the top spot in its 3rd session with approximately $9.36M on a very quiet weekend. The Bollywood icon’s prowess in the market continues with the film now at $89M there alone. New to China was Happy Death Day, the first Blumhouse title ever to travel there. It got a Middle Kingdom look-in of $2.45M.

In other milestones, Disney/Pixar’s Coco is crossing $700M worldwide today and will reach $500M internationally this week. Japan is also a late-comer on this film which is due there March 16.

Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.

MORE…