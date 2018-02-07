Husband and wife team Bart Freundlich and Julianne Moore are to find out what happens After The Wedding after setting up a U.S. remake of Susanne Bier’s Danish drama.

The Hunger Games star Moore is set to star in the feature, which will be written and directed by Wolves director Freundlich. It will be produced by Joel Michaels (Terminator Salvation) and Silvio Muraglia (Black Butterfly) through Paradox Studios and production will begin this spring. Paradox Studios is also financing, while Cornerstone Films has come on board to handle international sales and distribution and will commence sales at the European Film Market. CAA will oversee the US rights.

The film, which is set in New York, will provide a fresh update to the original by casting the two lead roles as women in the story of motherhood and family. It tells the story of Isabel, who runs a dilapidated orphanage outside of Calcutta, and who travels to New York to meet the New York millionaire, played by Moore, who has provided money for the orphanage. Following the latter’s wedding, a mystery unravels.

The original, Efter Brylluppe, was directed by The Night Manager director Bier and starred Hannibal’s Mads Mikkelsen and Borgen and Westworld star Sidse Babbett Knudsen. It was nominated for Best Foreign Language Oscar but lost out to The Lives Of Others.

Joel Michaels and Silvio Muraglia said: “We are overjoyed to have Bart as a partner in this project that has been a long time labour of love. He’s reimagined a brilliant retelling of Susanne Bier’s acclaimed and potent drama. We are further blessed to be working with Julianne Moore whose remarkable talent brings depth and sincerity to every role she portrays.”

Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder added: “Bart has written an emotional powerhouse of a screenplay. It’s compelling and heart-breaking but incredibly human. It’s a stand out piece and we are thrilled to be introducing it to buyers at Berlin”.

Julianne Moore is represented by CAA and Evelyn O’Neil of Management 360 and Bart Freundlich is represented by Ken Stovitz at MGMT entertainment and Paradigm.