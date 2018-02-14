Julia Louis-Dreyfus told cancer just what it could do, and her brash Veep character would be proud.

“Hoorah!,” Louis-Dreyfus posted on her Instagram page today. “Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery. Hey cancer, ‘F*ck you!’ Here’s my first post-op photo.”

The ex-Seinfeld actress has been posting periodic updates since disclosing her cancer diagnosis last September, including an October Instagram message that featured a funny video tribute from her Veep co-stars Timothy Simons and Tony Hale.

In January she celebrated her final day of chemotherapy by sharing a video of sons Charlie and Henry lip-syncing to Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.”

Here is her latest update with her “post-op photo,” and watch the earlier videos below.