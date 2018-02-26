Joseph Morgan, star of the CW’s departing drama series The Originals, has been cast as the male lead in Fox’s untitled drama pilot based on the best-selling book Gone Baby Gone by Dennis Lehane. The project hails from 20th Century Fox TV and Miramax, which was behind the 2007 movie adaptation directed by Ben Affleck in his directorial debut.

Written by Black Sails co-creator Robert Levine and directed by Phillip Noyce, the untitled project centers on private detectives Patrick Kenzie (Morgan) and Angela Gennaro who, armed with their wits, their street knowledge and an undeniable chemistry, right wrongs the law can’t in the working-class Boston borough of Dorchester. In the 2007 movie, the Patrick Kenzie role was played by Casey Affleck.

Levine is executive producing the pilot with Lehane.

Morgan is coming off a five-season starring turn on the CW vampire drama series The Originals, playing Klaus Mikaelson, a role he originated on The Vampire Diaries. The fifth and final season of The Originals premieres April 20. Morgan is repped by WME and manager Richard Konigsberg.

