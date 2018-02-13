Comedy Central and partners Superfly and Another Planet Entertainment have set the lineup for Comedy Central Presents Clusterfest, a three-day comedy and music festival headlined by Jon Stewart, Amy Schumer, The Lonely Island in their first live concert performance, and Trevor Noah.

The second-year event will again take place in the heart of San Francisco at Civic Center Plaza and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium from Friday, June 1 to Sunday, June 3, 2018. Tickets are on sale now at clusterfest.com. You can watch a promo above.

Clusterfest is envisioned as a celebration of comedy in all its forms, paired with musical performances and food. Festival attendees will view stand-up and sketch performances, live podcast recordings, and experience immersive attractions comedy franchises.

This year’s festival lineup includes Tiffany Haddish, Jim Jefferies, Third Eye Blind, David Cross, Michael Che, Roy Wood Jr., Maria Bamford, Salt-N-Pepa, Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments, Action Bronson, Desus & Mero, Kyle Mooney & Nathan Fielder’s Video Treasures, This is Not Happening, Bert Kreischer, Last Podcast on the Left, John Early and Kate Berlant, Alaska Thunderf**k, Manila Luzon, Jinkx Monsoon, and others.

“After last year’s spectacular success with fans, talent and the entire comedy community, we’d have to be insane to not return for another round,” said Kent Alterman, president of Comedy Central. “While we are concerned anything better than last year might blow Bay Area minds into oblivion, we are prepared to take that chance.”

“Last year’s Clusterfest exceeded our expectations and we’re excited to build off that success, reimagining the live comedy experience,” said Jonathan Mayers, co-founder of Superfly. “If timing is everything, we’re exactly where we need to be as we all need to laugh now more than ever.”

In addition to comedy and musical performances, Clusterfest attendees will step into the worlds of their favorite television shows with interactive attractions from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, South Park, Double Dare and, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Among the planned attractions:

The South Park County Fair will invite attendees to “Come on down to Clusterfest and have yourself a time!” Festival goers can enter the world of South Park and join characters at the County Fair where attendees can try their luck at classic carnival games infused with a South Park twist.

The Daily Show presents The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library , where attendees will explore the finest works from Trump’s Twitter collection. The Library will feature visual installments and a fully interactive experience.

where attendees will explore the finest works from Trump’s Twitter collection. The Library will feature visual installments and a fully interactive experience. NickSplat, Nickelodeon’s programming block dedicated to its library of hits from the ‘90s and 2000, will bring Double Dare Presented by Mtn Dew Kickstart to Clusterfest. Attendees will get to race through iconic challenges from this classic June 1-3, culminating with a one-hour Double Dare show on Sunday, June 3.

A fan favorite at the inaugural Clusterfest, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will once again bring Paddy’s Pub to life, serving thematic food and drink such as “Beef and Beer” and “Rum Ham” and hosting interactive programming unique to the show, such as Flipadelphia and pub trivia.

Festival-goers will also enjoy food and beverages from acclaimed San Francisco chefs and restaurants serving menus inspired by their favorite comedic moments.

Clusterfest partnered with local nonprofits, including Larkin Street Youth Services, Downtown Streets and United Playaz by donating a portion of all festival ticket sales to help each organization support the San Francisco community.

Clusterfest has also teamed up once again with the renowned SF Sketchfest as a programming partner for a select number of comedic performances.

Three-day general admission starts at $234.50 and VIP packages starting at $599.50. New for 2018, Clusterfest offers a layaway plan for all ticket types that allows ticket buyers the option to split the cost of purchase into multiple payments over time.