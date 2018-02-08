President Donald Trump insists he wants to talk to Robert Mueller for his Russia probe, Stephen Colbert noted to his Wednesday night guest John Oliver.

“Sure he does,” Oliver snarked. Then, thinking better of it, added, “Actually I don’t doubt that he want to talk, but he’s going to have to physically get through his lawyers first. He’d have to eat his way through their hands over his mouth. He would perjure himself before he’d finished his name.”

Colbert disagreed.

“I think he would do a good job, and I think he should do it,” the CBS late-night host said, speaking to an audience of one and looking directly into the camera.

Realizing where Colbert was going, Oliver added, “If I can just co-sign on that,” also addressing same audience of one and looking at camera.

“I know I joke a round a lot, Mr. President, but I also think you would do an excellent job and I too think you should do it.”