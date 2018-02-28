EXCLUSIVE: Kill Your Friends author and screenwriter John Niven has become attached to pen the screenplay for Berlin Bromley, a coming-of-age comedy/drama based on the memoir of Bertie Marshall. Marshall was one of the Bromley Contingent, followers of the Sex Pistols, that also included Siouxsie Sioux, Billy Idol and Steve Severin.

Charlotte Arden is producing the film with Peter Dunphy as exec producer for Gizmo Films (Mad To Be Normal, Funny Cow). Neal Moore is exec producer for Moore’s Lore.

The Contingent was named after the south east London district from which they hailed. Berlin Bromley recounts Marshall’s transformation into liberated androgynous punk ‘Berlin’ and his adventures as a ubiquitous scenester and rent boy. The memoir was originally published in 2006.

Niven is the author of eight novels, including his cult debut Kill Your Friends, which he adapted into the 2015 film starring Nicholas Hoult.

Says Niven, “Much like few of us would have dared to walk down Bromley High Street dressed as Marlene Dietrich in 1975, I dare you to try and invent a story like Berlin’s. Punk rock was for outsiders and he was the outsider’s outsider. I’m thrilled to be part of bringing his story to the screen in all of its fascinating, hilarious and inspiring glory.”

Gizmo is financing with Lipsync Post (Colette, Woman Walks Ahead, On Chesil Beach) as one of the partners. A late summer 2018 shoot is being eyed. Gizmo’s Funny Cow, starring Maxine Peake, Paddy Considine and Stephen Graham, premiered at the London Film Festival in 2017 and is due to be released by eOne this spring.

Niven, who is repped by Curtis Brown, is currently co-writing with Caitlin Moran the adaptation of her novel How To Build A Girl for Film4/Monumental Pictures.