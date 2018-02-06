Refresh for updates… Kevin Smith, producer Greg Berlanti and Frasier casting director Jeff Greenberg are some of the Hollywood figures who are remembering John Mahoney today. The Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actor died February 4 in Chicago.

Among those tweeting their condolences and memories was the Steppenwolf Theatre, of which Mahoney had been a member since 1979. “It is with our deepest sorrow that we share the news that ensemble member of 39 years John Mahoney passed away,” they said on their official Twitter account. The Chicago-based theater canceled its opening-night performance of You Got Older and instead invited the public to Front Bar to remember him.

Read more tweets from Ken Jeong, Michael McKean, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and others below. Deadline will update this post with more reactions as they come.

It is with our deepest sorrow that we share the news that ensemble member of 39 years John Mahoney passed away. Tonight’s opening night performance of You Got Older has been cancelled. We are instead inviting all to gather in Front Bar this evening. All are welcome to join us. pic.twitter.com/k8yrrR7ICA — Steppenwolf Theatre (@SteppenwolfThtr) February 6, 2018

The great John Mahoney passed away today at age 77. I've not known a kinder man nor more brilliant actor. We were all blessed to have spent 11 glorious years together. pic.twitter.com/hn3SZwuEy4 — Jeff Greenberg (@JeffGreenbergCD) February 5, 2018

He was Dad to Frasier and Niles (AND Diane Court) but also a Father figure to us all. Rest In Peace, John Mahoney! https://t.co/Bj25Ppd4n6 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 6, 2018

John Mahoney was a fixture on the Chicago stage for over 30 years through countless award-winning performances and as a member of @SteppenwolfThtr. Though he will be missed, his work and impact will endure for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/e9hiaFSCzk — Mayor Rahm Emanuel (@ChicagosMayor) February 6, 2018

I saw John Mahoney perform off broadway in Orphans and I’ll never forget that experience or his performance. He brought such wonderful humanity to every single thing I ever saw him in. What an actor. What a loss. — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) February 6, 2018

Devastated by the loss of John Mahoney who was so kind and supportive of me early in my career when we made The Broken Hearts Club… — Greg Berlanti (@GBerlanti) February 6, 2018

Rest In Peace, John Mahoney. "Say Anything" is one of my favorite films of all time. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) February 5, 2018

So sorry to hear of John Mahoney's passing. Met him once at Steppenwolf (brilliant in The Seafarer), got a chance to praise his work in Say Anything, et al. RIP. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) February 5, 2018

John Mahoney. The perfect comic actor because you saw no acting. What a legacy: the argument with Frasier when they act Jewish, saying “love ya” to his mate but not his kids, the Daphne impression etc etc. Genius. RIP. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) February 5, 2018

John Mahoney was 37 when he started acting.

Thirty-seven.

Go do that thing you’re thinking about. #RIP — John Ross Bowie (@JohnRossBowie) February 6, 2018