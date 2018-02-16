John Dahl (Outlander) is set to direct and executive produce ABC drama pilot For Love, from writer Michael Cooney, producer Kim Moses and ABC Studios.

Written by Cooney, For Love centers on Hope Castille. Five years ago, her fiancé was killed. This morning she received a phone call from him. An epic love triangle set against a grounded, secret world of magic in present day New Orleans. Cooney and Moses executive produce.

Dahl directed the pilots for Starz’s Outlander and Marvel’s Iron Fist. He also directed multiple episodes of Billions, The Affair and Ray Donovan as part of a previous overall deal with Showtime. Dahl started off in features, directing such films as Rounders and Unforgettable. He’s repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainmen