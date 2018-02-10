Composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning Icelandic composer, musician and producer, died in Berlin yesterday. He was 48, and a cause of death was not immediately known.

Jóhannsson’s death was confirmed by his manager, Tim Husom.

Known for compositions that often blended electronics with classical orchestrations, Jóhannsson credits include the Golden Globe-winning score for 2015’s The Theory of Everything and last year’s mother!

The Theory of Everything also was nominated for Oscar, BAFTA and Grammy awards.

In 2016, Jóhannsson was nominated for Oscar and BAFTA awards for his score for director Denis Villeneuve’s film Sicario. Also that year, Jóhannsson composed the score for Arrival, another collaboration with Villeneuve, for which Jóhannsson received Golden Globe, BAFTA and Grammy nominations.

Jóhannsson collaborated with director Darren Aronofsky on 2017’s mother! He is credited as a composer, along with Hildur Guðnadóttir, for Mary Magdalene, Garth Davis’ Biblical biopic set for release sometime this year and starring Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

In addition to his film scores, Jóhannsson had a career as a solo musician and composed music for theater, dance and television. His first solo album, Englabörn, was released in 2002. Later works include Virðulegu Forsetar (2004), Fordlândia (2008), IBM 1401 – A User’s Manual (2006), The Miners’ Hymns (2010) and Orphée (2016).

In 2015, Drone Mass, Jóhannsson’s piece for a string quartet, electronics and vocal ensemble, premiered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Jóhannsson is survived by his parents, sisters and daughter.

Tim Husom, Jóhannsson’s manager provided the following statement: “I’m so very sad. Today, I lost my friend who was one of the most talented musicians and intelligent people I knew. We came a long way together.”

The Gorfaine/Schwartz Agency said: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our client and dear friend Jóhann Jóhannsson, whose great talent, humility and kindness enriched our lives immeasurably. His music has inspired many new generations of filmmakers and composers. He will be so greatly missed by his Gorfaine/Schwartz family as well as the entire film music community.”