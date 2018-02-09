Former Veep Joe Biden blasted President Donald Trump over the fond farewell POTUS gave to his ousted White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter.

Porter resigned Wednesday after domestic abuse allegations against him became public. Because the FBI had learned of the credible allegations made by his two ex-wives, Porter had been operating without top security clearance (though he had access to classified material since he joined the White House in January 2017). White House counsel Don McGahn and Chief of Staff John Kelly have known of the allegations for months, though the White House insists Trump was in the dark until the allegations became public Wednesday.

In remarks Friday, Trump told reporters, of Porter, “We wish him well. He worked very hard. We found out about it recently….We certainly wish him well. It’s obviously a tough time for him. He did a very good job when he was in the White House and hopefully he will have a great career ahead of him. It was very sad when we heard about it, and certainly he’s also very sad.

“As you probably know, he says he’s innocent and you have to remember that,” Trump continued, saying, “He said very strongly yesterday that he’s innocent.”

Biden, appearing later in the day at an event in Indiana, responded: “That’s like saying: ‘That ax murderer over there – he’s a great painter!’ “

“Is there any other crime where there could be the explanation the reason why we should not pay attention to the transgression is because they’re good at something?” Biden said, slamming Trump.