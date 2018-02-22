EXCLUSIVE: Global Road Entertainment has just acquired North American distribution rights to Hotel Artemis, in a deal sources said was $4M. The film is described as a “kinetic, stylish action-thriller” from writer/director Drew Pearce and starring a diverse ensemble cast headlined by Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Day, and Dave Bautista. No release date has been set but it will get a wide release.

Global Road

The film, set in a riot-torn, near future Los Angeles, marks screenwriter Pearce’s directorial debut. He has previously written the screenplays for Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Iron Man 3. The film follows a nurse (Foster) who runs a secret, members-only emergency room for criminals.

This is one of the first projects under the newly re-branded company which is being led by chairman and CEO Rob Friedman.

Financed by The Ink Factory in partnership with 127 Wall, the action thriller is produced by Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, and The Ink Factory’s Simon and Stephen Cornwell.

Jeffrey Stott, Pearce, Joe Tsai and Arthur Wang are the executive producers.

The deal was negotiated by John Zois, Global Road Entertainment’s Head of Worldwide Acquisitions & Co-Productions, and Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers. Lionsgate International is handling international sales for the film.