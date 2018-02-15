Jimmy Kimmel made his on-air pitch for porn star Stormy Daniels to make a return visit to his ABC late night show.

Updating his audience Wednesday on the latest doings of Stormy – his big-ticket get for his show’s post-SOTU Address broadcast – Kimmel explained President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen recently announced he paid Daniels $130K out of his own pocket. Cohen insisted it had nothing to do with Trump, and that he was not reimbursed by then presidential candidate Trump or the Trump campaign.

Cohen “says he made a private transaction and would not say whose privates were transacted on,” Kimmel explained.

“This story is so unbelievable,” Kimmel said, then qualified, “the part about Trump not paying him back is believable.”

“But what kind of an idiot would believe his lawyer decided to pay a porn star more than $100,000 for no reason?”

Kimmel explained to his viewers Stormy thinks Cohen’s announcement breaks their Non-Disclosure Agreement. Her manager has been quoted saying that everything is off now and Stormy’s going to tell her story.

“Hopefully to me,” Kimmel pitches. “This has to be handled sensitively.”