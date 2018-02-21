“I feel like I need to address something that happened Sunday night at the NBA All-Star Game,” Jimmy Kimmel said on his late-night show, after he was caught on tape during Fergie’s much-mocked performance of the national anthem at the event.

“Somehow, I became a part of a National Anthem fiasco. Fergie, the singer from the Black Eyed Peas, gave an unusually sultry version of our National Anthem,” he explained.

And I wound up in the middle of it. I just want to say, the reason I was smiling is because I love the National Anthem so much. That’s the face I make when I really love a song.”

“That was some arrangement though,” Kimmel said, joking, “In hindsight, trying to work in the words ‘my humps my humps, my lovely lady lumps’ may have been a mistake.”

Kimmel said he did not realize he was on camera until his phone started buzzing with text messages.

Fergie, meanwhile, apologized for her performance, saying she tried her best, and had decided to sing the song that way because she is a “risk taker.”

“Here’s the thing about taking risks when it comes to the national anthem. Don’t,” Kimmel advised.

“Don’t take risks when you’re doing brain surgery, don’t take risks driving a school bus, or singing the national anthem. Just regular is fine,” he suggested.

Fergie did not need to apologize, because she did not intentionally try to ruin the song, Kimmel argued, adding, “In Fergie’s defense, we don’t know what Francis Scott Key was thinking when he wrote ‘The Star Spangled Banner.’ Maybe he wanted it to be sexy.”

Here’s Fergie’s performance; Kimmel shows up around 2:06 mark: