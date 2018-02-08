Jimmy Kimmel has joined the pantheon of late-night TV show hosts urging President Donald Trump to go ahead and talk to special counsel Robert Mueller.

As the Russia investigation continues, there are new reports Trump wants to meet with special counsel Robert Mueller, even though his lawyers strongly advise against it, Kimmel reported Wednesday night.

“Trump’s lawyers want assurances Mueller’s team won’t try to entrap the President by doing sneaky things, like asking him questions,” Kimmel reported. “Trump reportedly believes that his extensive experience testifying in lawsuits will help him outmaneuver the special counsel.”

According to a source close to the President, “he thinks he can work this” and “doesn’t realize how high the stakes are,” the ABC late-night star told viewers.

“Well, I disagree,” Kimmel said. “I think he does know how high they are. It’s Robert Mueller who doesn’t know how high the stakes are. Forget the ‘lawyers,’ I agree with President Trump. You didn’t do anything wrong,” Kimmel said, telling viewers, “And even if he did, he’s too smart to get caught.”

“You’ll run circles around these clowns,” Kimmel assured Trump.

“Donald Trump gets in that meeting; not only will they drop the investigation, Robert Mueller will probably beg him for tickets to the 2020 inaugural ball.”

“I dare those nitwits to try to outwit the greatest negotiator of all time!”

“President Trump, you go in there and wipe the floor with these numskulls,” Kimmel encouraged. “And, when you come out of that interview you can get back to the business of making America even greater than how great you’ve already made us! Which is pretty darn great.”